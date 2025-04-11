Kancha Gachibowli row: BRS demands Central probe in Rs 10K cr ‘scam’

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday, April 11, alleged a scam of Rs 10,000 crore in the Kancha Gachibowli land issue.

He called for an investigation by the Centre regarding the issue. “In collusion with a BJP MP, chief minister A Revanth Reddy masterminded one of the biggest land scams in independent India, a Rs 10,000 crore fraud involving prime forest land adjacent to the University of Hyderabad (UoH). They used these forest lands for financial manipulation, then caused environmental destruction through political-bureaucratic collusion,” he alleged.

Rao said that the Kancha Gachibowli land is a forest land under the 1996 Supreme Court guidelines, which stipulate that any land with forest-like characteristics is to be treated as forest land, regardless of title or ownership records. He pointed out that the land in question met this measure, having more than 0.4 percent canopy coverage.

‘TGIIC mortgaged forest land without sale deed or title’

Addressing the media at the Telangana Bhavan, the former Telangana minister said that the state government issued a GO in June 2024 transferring the land to Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) at Rs 75 crore per acre – pegging the total value at Rs 30,000 crore. However, no sale deed was executed, no mutation was carried out, and no ownership was officially transferred to TGIIC.

KTR further alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) helped the CM by introducing him to a mercantile bank, Trust Investment Advisors Private Limited, which is said to have introduced the concept of using private trustees to bypass Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) norms for Rs 169 crore as brokerage charges. This company involved a private bank and a debenture trustee company to execute the fraud.

In a well-planned conspiracy, TGIIC went ahead and mortgaged this very land as collateral to raise a Rs 10,000 crore loan from ICICI Bank through Beacon Trusteeship Ltd., a SEBI-registered debenture trustee. According to the BRS working president, this alone constituted criminal fraud, and he held both the Industries Secretary and the TGIIC responsible for enabling the deception and obtaining loans without a title deed and mutation.

Land valuation mysteriously slashed by Rs 13,360 crore

“No due diligence on ownership appears to have been carried out, raising serious questions about the bank’s lending practices and the legality of the transaction,” he said.

The controversy deepened with the discovery that the valuation of the land was quietly revised downwards twice within five months. A new report prepared in November 2024 by the government-approved valuers valued the land at Rs 52 crore per acre. Subsequently, the land was pegged at Rs 41.6 crore in which is being termed as a reliable value in the open market. This downward spiral conveniently shrunk the total land value from Rs 30,000 crore to Rs 16,640 crore for 400 acres.

“Why did the value drop by Rs 23 crore per acre in five months? Was it to favour someone? Who benefits from this devaluation?” Rama Rao asked, suggesting that the final goal was to facilitate the land’s sale to Congress cronies at throwaway prices using a friendly banker and a broker.

“The same BJP MP is now being rewarded by the Revanth Reddy government. This nexus between Congress and BJP is shameful,” he said, promising to reveal the MP’s identity at an appropriate time.

The former minister slammed the ICICI Bank for issuing the massive loan without even verifying ownership of the land and based solely on the word of a broker – Trust Investment Advisors Pvt. Ltd.

He reminded that the land is legally still not in TGIIC’s name as per the Stamps and Registrations department. “If a common man applies for a loan, banks ask for 100 documents. But here, ICICI gave Rs 10,000 crore without knowing who owns the land. This is a scam, not a loan,” he said, warning that the bank’s credibility is now at risk of total collapse.

Though the government initially claimed that the loan was obtained to release Rythu Bharosa funds and other welfare schemes, only Rs 5,000 crore is reported to have been spent on welfare schemes, while the rest was allegedly diverted to pay commissions and clear bills of private contractors.

Calling for the Centre’s intervention, Rama Rao announced that the BRS would formally lodge complaints with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), SEBI, SFIO, Central Vigilance Commission, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, and the CBI, demanding a full-fledged investigation. He also challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to prove his sincerity by ordering an immediate probe and cancelling the illegally raised bonds.

“If PM Modi doesn’t respond, it will be clear that the BJP is shielding this Congress-led robbery. They will be partners in crime,” he declared. He warned that this was only the beginning of a larger blueprint, and if not stopped now, the Revanth Reddy government is preparing a Rs 60,000 crore land loot using the same model. He raised serious doubts about the transparency in selecting Beacon Trusteeship and Trust Investment Advisors for sale of HMDA lands, and demanded that both firms be blacklisted and banned from doing business in Telangana.