Kangana Ranaut hits back at trolls criticizing Aishwarya Rai’s Cannes looks

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut has hit back at the social media users who have been criticizing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s latest Cannes appearance.

Stressing that style is an expression of your inner self, the ‘Queen’ actress said that people must get used to seeing older women on the red carpet now.

Kangana further challenged those who had something to say about Aishwarya’s look at Cannes to come up with something better, and show it to everyone.

The ‘Emergency’ actress on Sunday took to her official Instagram Stories and shared Aishwarya’s Cannes picture and wrote, “Fashion and style is a self expression, it is one’s own interpretation of life and their attitude, no woman owes anything to anyone, Ash looks great!! (Sic)”

“Those of you who want to see her any other way, why don’t you show what you got ?? She is not here to please you, she is glorious, if you are not used to seeing older women on red carpets, get used to them now. Thanks,” added Kangana.

Recently, admirers of Aishwarya and Alia Bhatt got into a war of words about who was a bigger deal at Cannes. Many users trolled Aishwarya for her puffy face and weight, comparing her to Alia. Some pointed out that while Alia has made just a few appearances at Cannes, Aishwarya has been representing the country at the film festival for decades.

For her primary appearance, Aishwarya wore a custom-made blue gown by designer Amit Aggarwal. Her look was accompanied by a stole and diamond jewellery.

She was also seen looking stunning in a pastel pink draped ensemble that featured sparkling floral embellishments and flowing cape sleeves.

In her last look, the ‘Devdas’ actress was seen in a white pantsuit, paired with a feather wrap stole. Her look was tied up with minimal makeup and a middle-parted hairstyle.

This year marks Aishwarya’s 24th appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.

Shifting our focus back to Kangana, she will soon be seen as the lead in the upcoming drama “Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata”.

Directed by Manoj Tapadia, the movie will chronicle the courageous tale of the hospital staff during the horrific 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

“Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata” will be reaching the cinema halls on June 12 this year.