Kangana Ranaut to marry EaseMyTrip founder? Pics go viral

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut, the Bollywood actress known for her outspoken views and versatile roles, has been making a lot of headlines lately with rumours about her love life.

The actress, who is currently working on her directorial debut Emergency, a biopic on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, has been spotted with different men in the past few months, sparking speculations about her wedding plans.

In December 2023, Kangana was seen with a mystery NRI at a Mumbai restaurant, where they reportedly had a cozy dinner. The photos of the duo went viral on social media, with fans wondering if he was Kangana’s fiance.

And now, the latest buzz is that Kangana is dating Nishant Pitti, the co-founder of the online travel platform EaseMyTrip. The rumours started after Kangana and Nishant attended the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. The two were seen posing together at the temple premises, wearing traditional outfits. They also visited the temple again the next day, along with some other celebrities.

According to sources, Kangana and Nishant have known each other for a long time, as Nishant has co-produced some of Kangana’s films, including Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. They share a common interest in spirituality and nationalism and have been in touch regularly.

While neither Kangana nor Nishant have confirmed or denied their relationship status, their fans are eagerly waiting for an official announcement. Some have even started calling them ‘KaNish.

Kangana, who was previously linked with actors Aditya Pancholi, Adhyayan Suman and Hrithik Roshan, has always maintained that she is looking for a suitable partner who can respect her individuality and support her career. Is Nishant Pitti the one for her?