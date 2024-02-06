Kangana Ranaut to NEVER work with Sandeep Reddy Vanga?

Earlier, Kangana had criticized Sandeep’s film Animal on social media and called it a project that encourages ‘woman-beating’

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 6th February 2024 12:22 pm IST
Kangana Ranaut has responded to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's interview clip. (Source: X)

Mumbai: Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut has responded to Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s suggestion that he might cast her in his next film.

The director, who is known for making divisive movies such as Kabir Singh and Animal, had said he admired Kangana’s performances and would be open to working with her if the right part came along.

Kangana To Sandeep: ‘Don’t Ever Give Me Any Role’

Kangana reposted a clip from a recent interview in which Vanga praised her acting and said he wouldn’t object to collaborating – even though she had publicly criticized Animal movie earlier.

The Queen actress said, “Review and criticism are not the same, every kind of art should be reviewed and discussed, it is a normal thing. The way Sandeep ji showed respect towards me by smiling at my review, it can be said that he not only makes manly films, his attitude is also manly, thank you sir.”

She added about working with Sandeep Reddy Vanga in the post, “But please don’t ever give me any role otherwise your alpha male heroes will become feminist and then your films will also be beaten, you make blockbusters, the film industry needs you.”

Earlier, Kangana had criticized Sandeep’s film Animal on social media and called it “a project that encourages ‘woman-beating’”. However, the director seemed unworried by Kangana’s comments.

“I loved her performance in Queen and many other films,” he said. “So if she is giving a negative comment about Animal, I don’t mind. I don’t get angry also cause I have seen her work… I don’t feel bad.”

Animal, an Indian action thriller flick with Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri in lead roles, was released on December 1 to mixed-to-positive reviews. But the film has set several box office records for a Hindi movie – both domestic and overseas. It has made over Rs 900 crore globally so far this year – making it the third highest-earning Indian film of 2023.

Kangana Ranaut, on the other hand, will be seen in Emergency which is set to hit the screens on June 14.

