Kangana Ranaut’s salary for hosting Lock Upp

Mumbai: After Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and other actors, Kangana Ranaut made her way to the small-screens. The actress marked her OTT debut as a host on Ekta Kapoor‘s fearless reality show Lock Upp.

With 14 controversial celebrities as contestants (prisoners), Lock Upp is leaving to stone unturned to grab audience’s attention. The show is creating records with its views and managing to maintain its top position on TRP charts.

With Kangana as the host, contestants will go through compelling tasks and dramatic situations as they fight to get basic necessities to survive in the jail.

Kangana Ranaut Lock Upp Remuneration

Speaking about Kangana Ranaut’s fee for hosting Lock Upp, there’s no doubt that the actress must be charging a handsome paycheque. Well, for movies the Queen star takes home around Rs 15 to 27 crore per project. Considering her popularity in the industry, makers of Lock Upp too must be paying her a hefty amount per episode. (Exact remuneration is not disclosed yet).

Meanwhile, the contestants who are locked up inside Kangana’s jail are Payal Rohatgi, Munawar Faruqui, Nisha Rawal, Tehseen Poonawala, Kaaranvir Bohra, Sunil Pal, Babita Phogat, Saisha Shinde, Chakrapani, Poonam Pandey, Sara Khan, Sidharth Sharma, Shivam Sharma and Anjali Arora.

