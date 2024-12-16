Kapil Sharma gets hate for indirectly commenting on Atlee’s looks

Mumbai: Popular comedian Kapil Sharma is in hot water after making a comment about filmmaker Atlee’s looks on The Great Indian Kapil Show. Atlee, along with actors Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi, appeared on the show to promote their upcoming film Baby John.
During the episode, Kapil jokingly asked Atlee, “Has it ever happened that you met a star, and they didn’t recognize you? Did they ask, ‘Where is Atlee?’” While Kapil may have meant it as a light-hearted comment, many people felt it was disrespectful and unnecessary.
Atlee’s Graceful Reply
Atlee, known for his calm nature, handled the moment perfectly. He replied, “I understood your question, sir, and I’ll answer. I am very thankful to AR Murugadoss sir because he gave me my first chance as a director. He didn’t care about how I looked or whether I seemed capable; he trusted my storytelling. I think that’s how the world should be—don’t judge people by how they look, but by what’s in their hearts.”
The audience cheered and applauded, and many people on social media praised Atlee for his classy response.
Social Media Criticism of Kapil
The video of this exchange has gone viral, with many criticizing Kapil Sharma for making fun of someone’s appearance. Viewers called out his humor as outdated and insensitive.
Atlee, who recently directed the blockbuster Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan, has become a big name in Bollywood. Jawan earned over Rs. 1,000 crore worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever.
Now, Atlee is working on Baby John, a remake of his Tamil hit Theri. The movie stars Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi, along with Jackie Shroff. Produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, the film is set to release in theaters on December 25, 2024.