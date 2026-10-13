Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to kick off the ninth season of Koffee With Karan, and the latest promo has already sparked excitement among fans. The actor, popularly known as Bhaijaan, will open the new season with a solo appearance on the celebrity chat show hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.

After the first promo introduced Salman as the season’s opening guest, a new clip has offered a glimpse into their fun-filled conversation, featuring cheeky remarks, playful banter and a question that takes fans back to the actor’s previous appearance on the show.

Karan Johar asks Salman Khan about his virginity

In the latest promo shared on Instagram, Karan introduces Salman as a ‘wise’ man who once said, “It’s done, bro.” The remark appears to refer to Salman’s viral social media post asking activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his fast amid the Gen Z protests in July.

Salman, meanwhile, teases Karan about the show’s possible end, joking about launching Koffee With Salman after Koffee With Karan wraps up. He also takes a playful dig at the filmmaker for convincing celebrities to appear on the show by telling them it is the last season.

However, the highlight of the promo comes when Karan suddenly asks Salman, “Are you still a virgin?”

The actor responds with a humorous, “Control, my brother, control,” mimicking actor Ravi Kishan and leaving viewers curious about the full conversation.

This is not the first time Karan has asked Salman about his virginity on the show. During his debut appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 4 in 2013, the filmmaker asked the actor the same question.

Salman replied, “Yes, I’m a virgin,” adding that he was saving himself for marriage. Karan later clarified that the actor had delivered the answer with a straight face as a joke rather than a serious confession.

The latest promo revisits that memorable moment, adding another layer of nostalgia to Salman’s return to the couch.

Salman Khan gets emotional

The promo also features a lighter exchange between the two celebrities. Quoting the famous line from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Salman tells Karan, “Tusi na jao, Karan,” meaning “Please don’t go, Karan.”

When Karan compliments Salman on being calm and composed, the actor responds, “The advice I gave to people, there came a point of time when I had to follow my own advice.”

The conversation has further raised anticipation for the season premiere.

Koffee With Karan Season 9 will begin streaming on JioHotstar’s Peacock Hub on October 14, with new episodes scheduled to release every Wednesday at 9 pm.