Karan Kundrra buys Rs 20cr home; check his huge net worth

Mumbai: Karan Kundrra, one of the well-established actors in the telly world, has been constantly grabbing headlines ever since his appearance in Bigg Boss 15. He is known for his good looks, acting prowess, confident and outspoken nature.

Karan Kundrra became overnight sensation with his acting debut in Ekta Kapoor’s 2009 show, Kitani Mohabbat Hai. And since then there is no looking back him. He went on to participate in other shows like Sony TV’s Bayttaab Dil Ki Tamanna Hai and Aahat. He even tried his hands in hosting which was widely appreciated. He hosted shows like Gumraah, He Ticket and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. He also went on to judge a few big reality shows like Roadies and Love School.

Karan Kundrra Net Worth

According to various media reports, Karan Kundrra’s whopping net worth stands at Rs 74 crore (approx.) He charged around Rs 8 lakhs per week on Bigg Boss 15. Karan took home around Rs 2-3L per episode as jailor for recently concluded show Lock Upp season 1.

Considering his massive net worth, it is obvious that the actor likes to spend his hard earned money on some extravagant things that he loves. The actor has now fulfilled his another dream from his list as he bought a plush apartment for himself in Bandra here.

Karan Kundrra buys a new home

According to a report in ETimes, Karan Kundrra gifted himself a beautiful sea-facing home which is worth Rs 20 crores. His palatial dream home comes with a private swimming pool. A picture of Karan posing with a fan outside the municipal registration office is doing rounds on internet. Have a look.

Kundrra is already a proud owner of a three-bedroom apartment in Mumbai’s Yari Road, which is a premium locality overlooking the Versova beach.

The TejRan Bond

Karan Kundrra found his love inside Bigg Boss 15 house — Tejasswi Prakash. The couple have been painting the town red with their love, ever since they stepped out of Salman Khan’s show.

On the professional front, Karan Kundrra was last seen in music video Bechari. He is currently hosting Dance Deewane Juniors for which he is garnering much love from the audience. The actor also has a film with Ileana D’cruz and Randeep Hooda.