Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash get married; but there’s a twist

Mumbai: One of the most popular and adored couples of television industry, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, have been painting the town red with their love. Be it onscreen presence or loved-up social media posts, the couple swoons the hearts of TejRan fam and they give new reasons to fans to fall deeper in love with them every day.

Tejasswi, Karan get married in music video

Tejasswi and Karan’s new music video ‘Baarish Aayi Hai’ is out now. The single, which has been sung by Stebin Ben and Shreya Ghoshal, got released just a few hours ago and it already managed to garner over 1 million views. Their magical chemistry and the pure bond has left their fans in awe who are going gaga over the same.

However, what grabbed everyone’s attention is Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s wedding in the music video. Their marriage is indeed one of the most awaited moment among TejRan fans and fans have been just drooling over that shot. Several snippet of the couple getting married in a Christian wedding are being shared on Twitter and Instagram. Have a look.

Watch the full video song here.

Baarish Aayi Hai Video Song