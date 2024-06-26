Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash no more together: Report

Mumbai: The much-loved couple of tinsel town, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, have reportedly called it quits after three years of dating. Speculations about their relationship troubles had been circulating for some time, and now, News 18 confirms that the two are no longer together.

A source close to the couple shared that Karan and Tejasswi have not been dating for over a month. The reason for their breakup remains unknown, but it was revealed that they had been having minor fights for a while.

Another insider mentioned that despite their breakup, Karan and Tejasswi continued making public appearances together to ease the transition for their fans, as they had been a beloved power couple for the last three years.

“They are not going to announce their breakup anytime soon,” the source informed to the news portal.

Karan and Tejasswi’s love story began in the Bigg Boss 15 house, where they fell for each other. After Tejasswi won the show, they were frequently seen together and often shared adorable pictures on social media. The couple had also discussed marriage plans and bought a house together in Dubai.

Interestingly, neither Karan nor Tejasswi have deleted their photos from Instagram, and they still follow each other on the platform.