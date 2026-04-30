Video: Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash’s wedding preps begin?

In a video from the show’s set, crew members are seen holding a large banner that reads, “Karan aur Teja ko zindagi ki nayi shuruwaat ki dheron shubhkaamnayein”

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th April 2026 1:20 pm IST
Couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash smiling and close together during wedding preparations.
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra (Instagram)

Mumbai: Wedding rumours around Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash refuse to fade and now, a viral video from the sets of Laughter Chefs season 3 has added fresh fuel to the fire. Just when the couple had clarified in multiple interviews that marriage isn’t on the cards anytime soon, a surprise on set has left fans curious all over again.

In a video from the show’s set, crew members are seen holding a large banner that reads, “Karan aur Teja ko zindagi ki nayi shuruwaat ki dheron shubhkaamnayein.” The clip, initially shared by entertainment page Saas Bahu Aur Saazish, quickly caught attention online.

Although it was later deleted, the video has already gone viral across social media platforms, sparking speculation among fans.

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This comes shortly after a report by India Forums claimed that the couple might be “secretly married,” a rumour that had already taken over online discussions.

Adding to the buzz, Prince Narula had earlier hinted in an interview that Karan and Tejasswi could tie the knot after a certain professional commitment, even suggesting the possibility of it happening on a show.

Despite all the chatter, Tejasswi recently addressed the speculation in a chat with Bombay Times, saying, “That’s not happening anytime soon.” For now, the couple continues to appear together on Laughter Chefs Season 3, while fans eagerly wait for an official confirmation, if and when it comes.

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Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th April 2026 1:20 pm IST

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Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
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