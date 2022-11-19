Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash’s NEW home in Dubai

Mumbai: One of the hottest pairs in tinsel town, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are leaving no stone unturned to make heads turn. From their honest take on relationship to super-adorable photos together, TejRan fans go crazy about their every move.

The power couple is now all over the headlines bought their very first house together in Dubai! Tejasswi and Karan attended the launch of Elitz by Danube properties, who are building luxury class high-end apartments in Dubai. A video of the same is doing rounds on internet.

Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash’s Dubai Home

A clip shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram reveals that the couple are now proud owners of a posh one BHK apartment at the Palm Jumeirah Beach Residence. The plush abode, which comes with an indoor pool, is reportedly worth Rs 2 crores, approximately.

Needless to say, TejRan fans are going gaga over their new property. One fan wrote, “Congrats!! God is always there to bestow his blessings upon good people. Just like this, pray you get lot of success in life and may all the negative energies stay away from you. Keep shining and smiling, I’ll always cheer for you T.”

Another user wrote, “Congrats Karan! You totally deserve all success, happiness and prosperity in life bro for all your hard work and the humble human that you are.”

Properties Owned By TejRan

Karan Kundrra recently fulfilled another dream from his list as he bought a plush apartment for himself in Bandra, Mumbai which is worth Rs 20cr. Apart from this, Kundrra is also a proud owner of a three-bedroom apartment in Mumbai’s Yari Road, which is a premium locality overlooking the Versova beach. Tejasswi Prakash, on the other hand, also owns beautiful home in Mumbai.