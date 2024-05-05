Kareena Kapoor appointed as UNICEF India national ambassador

Mumbai: In a significant milestone, UNICEF India has appointed the renowned Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan as its National Ambassador. This appointment marks a powerful collaboration between the iconic star and the organization, furthering the cause of children’s rights in India.

A Champion for Children

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been associated with UNICEF as a Celebrity Advocate since 2014. During this time, she has passionately advocated for various critical issues related to children’s well-being. During the event, she talked about child care, the rights of children and nurturing their confidence.

“Every child deserves a right a right to safety, a right to gender equality, a right to education, safe environments, health and nutrition.”

She said her being appointed as UNICEF India’s National Ambassador, is a very special moment for her.

“I’m very honoured and very humbled to take on this position. I’ve worked tirelessly and worked very hard with all my heart. And now, finally, I’m joining them as a national ambassador. But of course, with that comes a huge responsibility which I accept with all my heart to ensure that every child through the corners of India, however vulnerable, wherever he is, whoever she is…I must include when I say every single child, I do not specify gender, I do not want to, voice or no voice, abled or disabled…I specify every single child I will work towards to give them their fundamental right…,” she said.

A Voice for Vulnerable Children

Kareena shared that being a mother of two sons, Taimur and Jeh, she has realized that every child “needs a voice”

“Of course, this role is most important, but the most important role I play in my life is being a mother to my two boys. And I always feel that children need a voice. They like to be heard. Whatever it is, whichever environment they’re in, whether it’s talking to their parents, talking to their peers, or talking to their teachers, they want to be heard. They want to feel like someone’s listening to whatever they’re saying, at whatever age, they just want to be heard. And that is something that I make a conscious effort of with my children is if they have a voice, we must, must hear them clearly,” she shared.

Upon receiving this honor, Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed her dedication to the cause: “There are few things as important as the rights of children—the future generation of this world. I am honored to continue my association with UNICEF now as India’s National Ambassador. I will strive to use my voice and influence for vulnerable children and their rights, especially around early childhood, education, and gender equality. For every child deserves a childhood, a fair chance, a future” .