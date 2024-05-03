Kareena Kapoor Khan QUITS her south debut film, know why

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was going to make her South debut soon, and the actress had also hinted at the same in her interviews.

The entertainment industry is abuzz with news about the collaboration between South Indian cinema and Bollywood. Yash, known for his role in KGF is set to play Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial venture, Ramayana. The film also features Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, marking her Hindi debut. However, Yash’s next project, Toxic, has been garnering significant attention across the country and news of Kareena’s addition to it added more and more excitement.

However, the latest update about the movie is going to leave fans upset.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Exit

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan was initially cast alongside Yash in “Toxic.” The film’s storyline revolves around strong sibling emotions, making her role crucial to the narrative.

Unfortunately, there is a big disappointing update. According to the latest Pinkvilla report, Kareena Kapoor Khan has decided to walk out of the project. The reason behind her departure is not mysterious; it simply comes down to scheduling conflicts. Her dates did not align with Yash’s for shooting the film, leading to an amicable parting of ways.

The Search for a New Face

With Kareena Kapoor Khan’s exit, the makers of “Toxic” are now on the hunt for a new pan-India face to star alongside Yash. The character of the sister plays a pivotal role in the film, and they are looking for an actress with widespread recognition. Several conversations have already been initiated with potential candidates. The film’s director, Geetu Mohandas, and Yash are currently shooting for the movie, with Kiara Advani paired opposite Yash.