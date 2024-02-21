Kareena Kapoor, her ex-boyfriend’s video becomes talk of town

Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who were once known as one of the most popular couples, had an uncomfortable encounter while attending the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards on Tuesday evening.

The video clip has now gone viral on the internet showing Shahid and Kareena accidentally bumping into each other at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024.

In the video, Shahid is seen posing for pictures with Raj & DK. Then, Kareena shows up. When they both see each other again, Shahid smiles at her, but she doesn’t smile back. Instead, she keeps chatting and smiling with the person next to him before walking past him without saying a word. Many social media users felt that Kareena wantedly ignored Shahid and some fans even slammed the actress.

In 2004, Kareena and Shahid began dating, and their relationship became the talk of the town. Their onscreen and offscreen chemistry made them one of Bollywood‘s most adored couples. In 2007, they decided to go their separate ways – each choosing a different life path. Shahid found new love with Mira Rajput while Kareena married Saif Ali Khan.

On the professional front, the next film Kareena will appear in is The Crew. Also starring Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh, the movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. It will be released on March 29th.