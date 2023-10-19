Kareena Kapoor Khan brings home NEW luxurious car worth Rs…

Bebo's new swanky wheels is finished in a shade of Yulong White and as per report , the car is worth Rs 2 to 2.3 crores

Photo of Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 19th October 2023 1:15 pm IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan brings home NEW luxurious car worth Rs…

Mumbai: From romantic comedies to crime dramas, Kareena Kapoor Khan has appeared in a variety of film genres which helped her to win several accolades. The actress appeared in several hit films and enjoys a huge fan following. She is often papped and fans love the content in which she features.

Kareena Kapoor became a household name after ‘Jab We Met’ and she is currently one of the highest-paid actresses of B-Town. The actress has accumulated huge wealth and as she is married to Nawab Saif Ali Khan, she lives a luxurious life.

Bebo was recently spotted in her new Land Rover Defender and in this write-up, we will tell you about her new car.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Buys Land Rover Defender

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s brand new Land Rover Defender is seen in a video where she and her sister Karishma Kapoor are seen coming downstairs and moving towards parking. Kareena actually came to see off her sister when they moved towards the garage.

Bebo’s new swanky wheels are finished in a shade of Yulong White. As per reports, the car is worth Rs 2 to 2.3 crores. The beast is common among Indian celebrities and it is reported that Sunny Deol and Sunil Shetty too have the same car parked in their garage.

Watch video below.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the Netflix movie Jaane Jaan which received mixed reviews from both critics and audiences. She will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham 3.

Tags
