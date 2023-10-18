Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s multi-million car collection [List]

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor added a swanky Range Rover worth Rs 4 crore to this spectacular collection, grabbing the attention of fans and enthusiasts

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th October 2023 5:37 pm IST
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's expensive car collection worth crores
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood‘s power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are known not only for their talent but also for their opulent lifestyle. Their car collection is nothing short of impressive, boasting an array of luxurious and expensive vehicles.

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor added a swanky Range Rover worth Rs 4 crore to this spectacular collection, grabbing the attention of fans and enthusiasts.

Ranbir Kapoor’s New Car

Alia and Ranbir made a striking entrance at Mumbai airport in their new Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography Long Wheelbase (LWB) as they headed to Delhi for the 69th National Film Awards ceremony on Tuesday. The vehicle, adorned in the elegant shade of Belgravia Green, radiates grandeur and effortlessly captures attention.

While Ranbir Kapoor’s latest addition to his collection is a testament to his love for luxury cars, let’s take a peek at the extravagant car collection owned by the power couple. (Below list is as per various media reports).

Ranbir Kapoor Car Collection Latest

  • Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography
  • AudiA8 L
  • Mercedes-Benz G63
  • Audi A8 L
  • Audi R8

Alia Bhatt Car Collection Latest

  • Land Rover- Range Rover Vogue
  • Audi A6
  • BMW 7-Series
  • Audi Q5
  • Audi Q7

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Animal starring Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role. Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, has Jigra, Inshallah and Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty.

