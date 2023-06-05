Karim Benzema bids farewell to Real Madrid after 14 yrs, to join a Saudi club

French-Algerian star Karim Benzema is all set to leave Real Madrid at the end of the current season after 14 years as a free agent, to reportedly join Saudi Arabian football club Al-Ittihad.

On Sunday, Spanish football club Real Madrid announced the departure of the 35-year-old through an official statement posted on the club’s website and social media.

Real Madrid praised the striker, a decisive player in the club’s golden era and one of the club’s greatest legends.

“Real Madrid and our captain Karim Benzema have agreed to end his brilliant and unforgettable period as a player for our club. Real Madrid wants to show its gratitude and all its affection for who is already one of our greatest legends,” the club said in a statement.

“Karim Benzema’s career at Real Madrid has been an example of behaviour and professionalism and has represented the values of our club. Karim Benzema has earned the right to decide his future.”

Madrid also announced plans to hold a tribute and farewell event in the city on Tuesday to recognize Karim Benzema’s outstanding tenure as club captain.

The event aims to celebrate his remarkable achievements during his time at the club.

Benzema could follow former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo to the Gulf country after the Portuguese striker signed a two-and-a-half-year contract worth over 200 million euros in December.

Saudi Arabia’s state-run Al Ekhbariya television station reported that football club Al-Ittihad have reached an agreement with Karim Benzema to sign him on a two-year deal.

The deal is reported to be valued at around euros 400 million (Rs 35,32,33,28,272).

Since moving from Lyon in 2009, Benzema has won 25 trophies with Real Madrid, including five Champions Leagues and four La Liga titles. He has scored 353 goals in 647 games for Madrid.

#عاجل | رئيس نادي #الاتحاد أنمار الحائلي ونائبه أحمد كعكي يتواجدان في العاصمة الإسبانية مدريد للتوقيع الرسمي مع الفرنسي كريم بنزيما في صفقة انتقال قياسية قادمًا من #ريال_مدريد#الإخبارية_رياضة https://t.co/6vFIMowMCA pic.twitter.com/J3JRY0SLF1 — الإخبارية – رياضة (@sport_ekh) June 4, 2023

Here are some of the tweets from Real fans on Benzema’s departure

One fan @MmoaNkoaaa tweeted,

“Benzema is a bigger legend at Madrid than Ronaldo. Most decorated Madrid player. Scored hat trick in el clasico.”

Another @VamosReal69 tweeted,

“It’s hitting so bad right now, cannot fathom your loss. Nueve, legend, winner and Champion it’s the definition of Benzema, what a ride man, this departure don’t know why hits more than Ronaldo’s one, farewell legend, you will be missed so bad. Karim the Dream.”

@MickeyBricks4 wrote,

“Ronaldo leaving Real Madrid didn’t bother me too much but Benzema leaving now hit hard because so much of this current team’s play revolves around him but I guess I can understand why he’s making the move. Farewell to a legend. I hope he gets the send off he deserves!.”

A Karim Benzema moment Real Madrid fans will never forget.



Thank you for everything, Benzema.



pic.twitter.com/JD0gWKRGtM — RM. (@rmdanalysis) June 4, 2023