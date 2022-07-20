Karnataka: 4 dead as ambulance thrown into air, crashes into toll booth

The video shows the ambulance had aquaplaned on the wet surface.

Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 20th July 2022 8:22 pm IST
An ambulance skids, looses control and dashes into a poll booth in Udupi district, Karnataka (Screengrab)

A horrific accident involving an ambulance was captured on a CCTV camera at a toll booth in Udupi district in Karnataka. Four, including the patient, his wife, their relative, and a toll attendant were killed. The ambulance driver received injuries.

In the video, one can see toll booth workers running to remove barricades.

One worker successfully removes while another one, close to the camera, tries to remove but is successful halfway.

An ambulance is seen approaching at full speed suddenly losing all control and skids on the road. The vehicle, for a second, levitates into the air, opening the back door.

The video shows the ambulance had aquaplaned on the wet surface. Aquaplaning occurs when there is a layer of water is formed between the tyres and the road surface leading to a loss of traction that prevents the vehicle from responding to the driver.

This results in passengers from the ambulance flying off their seats and dashing into the toll. The speed was so high that the ambulance hits the CCTV camera and finally falls to the ground.

