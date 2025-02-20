Karnataka: 5 MBBS students arrested for ragging Kashmiri student

Vijayapura: Karnataka Police have arrested five final-year MBBS students in connection with the alleged ragging of a first-year student from Kashmir, police sources said on Wednesday.

The incident has taken place in the limits of the Vijayapura Rural Police Station in North Karnataka.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohammad Kaisar (23), Samir Tadapatri (24), Mansoor Basha (24), Shiekh Dawood (23), and Mohammad Jamadar (23).

They have been booked under Sections 155(2), 329(4), 352, 351(2), 189(2), 191(2), and 190 of the BNS Act.

According to the police, the incident took place at Al Ameen Medical College and Hospital, located on Athani Road on the outskirts of Vijayapura city, on Tuesday, February 18. The alleged ragging reportedly followed a quarrel between seniors and juniors during a cricket match.

Later that night, the accused allegedly entered the hostel room of Hameem, a first-year student from Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir. They reportedly forced him to dance and sing for their entertainment, warning him that he still had four more years to spend at the college.

The victim subsequently posted messages on social media, tagging the Prime Minister, the Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka, and Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

Upon receiving the information, Vijayapura Rural Police rushed to the college and conducted an inquiry, collecting statements from the medical superintendent, principal, and students.

“One of them asked me to salute, while others forced me to sing and dance. When I refused, they assaulted me. Juniors have to put up with these kinds of difficulties. However, I have not lodged a formal complaint with the police,” Hameem stated.

However, the college administration, including the Dean, Principal, and Medical Superintendent Dr. Jilani A. Awati, denied any incident of ragging.

“There was a quarrel during the cricket match, but we have conducted a preliminary investigation, and action will be taken against those found guilty. Our institution has been running for 40 years, and we do not tolerate such incidents. Hameem has not suffered any injuries, and we have spoken to his parents. The police are conducting their investigation. Our disciplinary committee is monitoring the situation, and we will take the necessary action. All students are treated equally on campus,” Awati stated.

The investigation is ongoing, and further details are awaited.