Karnataka: Another video of student cleaning school toilet goes viral

Bengaluru: Another incident of school children cleaning school toilets at the Government Junior Primary School in Bynahalli village in Kolar district has gone viral on social media despite the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah warnings against such acts.

The video, which shows the school girl cleaning the toilet, was captured by the locals and demanded strict action against the school authorities.

Two students have been recorded on camera, cleaning toilets in a government school on January 30. The incident follows a pattern which has emerged across various schools in the state. This incident marks the third such case in the past two months.

The previous incident included students being sent down toilet pits in Kolar at the Yelavalli Morarji Desai Residential School. The development had created a public outrage. The Education Department had suspended the headmistress. In another case the headmistress of the Government Model Primary School in Bengaluru was arrested.

Also Read Karnataka: Headmistress booked for making students clean school toilet

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had warned against engaging students to clean toilets at the school.