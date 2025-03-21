Karnataka Assembly passes 4 pc quota Bill for minorities amid opposition uproar

The Karnataka Assembly on Friday passed a bill that grants a four percent reservation to Muslim contractors in state government contracts.

It aims to promote economic opportunities for minorities. However, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) opposed the bill.

Karnataka assembly witnesses chaos over reservation bill

The passage of the bill triggered protests in the assembly. The BJP leaders called the bill “unconstitutional” and vowed to challenge it legally.

The session was further disrupted by discussions surrounding a honey trap scandal.

During the protest, BJP leaders climbed onto the Speaker’s podium and teared the copies of the bill.

In order to justify the protest, BJP MLA Bharath Shetty said that the chief minister was busy with the bill to provide four percent reservation to Muslim contractors instead of discussing the honey trap scam.

Congress defends bill

On the one hand, the opposition accused the Congress government of engaging in appeasement politics and on the other, the ruling party defended the bill as a necessary step to ensure social justice.

According to chief minister Siddaramaiah, the quota will help level the playing field for Muslim contractors.