Karnataka: Bajrang Dal members booked for assaulting Muslim shop workers

Amid the ongoing protests against the murder of a tailor in Udaipur, the Bhadravati police in Karnataka on Tuesday registered an FIR against Bajrang Dal members for allegedly ransacking a Muslim-owned shop and assaulting its employees.

The city police have registered an FIR against six people accused of the crimes.

“An FIR (IPC 1860-) has been registered against Six #Bajrang Dal members in Bhadravathi police station for assaulting Muslim shop labourers & destroying the main glass door of the shop amid Udaipur incident protest. + @SpShivamogga @DgpKarnataka ” read a post shared on Twitter, alongside a copy of the FIR.

The accused members of the Bajrang Dal have been booked under various sections of the IPC including 143 (Unlawful \Assembly) 147(rioting), 448 (trespassing), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (Mischief causing damage), 504 (intentional insult to provoke and breach peace ), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 149 (All member of the unlaw assembly are guilty).

#Update: An FIR (IPC 1860-) is been registered against Six #BajrangdalDal members in Bhadravathi police station for assaulting Muslim shop labourers & destroying the main glass door of the shop amid Udaipur incident protest. +@SpShivamogga @DgpKarnataka pic.twitter.com/x4NJQ9XFXp — Syed Mueen (@Mueen_magadi) July 5, 2022

Bajrang Dal protests over Udaipur murder:

A Muslim textile shop in Bhadravthi Taluk of Shivamogga district was destroyed by Bajrang Dal members on Sunday, July 3 during protests against Kanhaiya Lal’s murder in Udaipur.

Also Read Udaipur man brutally murdered on camera for supporting Nupur Sharma

Bajrang dal members were protesting at the Rangappa circle expressing their anger towards the murder of Kanhaiya Lal burning the effigy of Tabrez in a circle. Some protestors barged into a Muslim textile shop, broke glasses, and threw clothes out.

Udaipur Murder:

A gruesome murder in broad daylight reported from a crowded street in Udaipur on June 28 triggered tension in Lake City after the murderers posted a video on social media claiming to teach a lesson to the victim for putting up a social media post.

As per the police, the victim, a tailor by profession, was attacked by a sharp-edged weapon. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Sources said that the victim was hacked to death for supporting now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in a social media post over her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammed.