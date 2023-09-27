Karnataka bandh will be successful, say Kannada outfits

Bengaluru: ‘Kannada Okkuta’, an umbrella organisation for Kannada organisations, on Wednesday claimed that the dawn to dusk bandh called by them on September 29, to protest against release of Cauvery river water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu, will be successful, and warned the state government against measures to curtail it.

As part of the bandh from 6am to 6 pm on Friday, there will be a massive protest procession from Town Hall to Freedom park in the city, in which people from all walks of life are likely to participate, the organisers said.

They have said that the bandh is for the entire Karnataka and that they will try to shut highways, toll gates, rail services, and also airports.

The Bengaluru bandh called by ‘Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samiti’, an umbrella outfit of farmers and Kannada organisations, and backed by the BJP and JD(S) on Tuesday in protest against the release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu evoked a partial response.

Kannada Okkuta had not supported the Bengaluru bandh.

“Karnataka bandh will be successful, more than 1,900 organisations, associations and pro Kannada organisations have supported it. From Belagavi or Bidar to Chamarajanagara and from Mangaluru to Kolar, everyone is ready to observe bandh,” ‘Kannada Okkuta’ leader and Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj said.

He also hit out at Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for appealing to the Kannada organisations to call off the Karnataka bandh on Friday and saying the Bengaluru bandh had been successful.

“Is the government giving orders regarding bandh through such statements? … if you (DCM) try to stop the bandh, we will demand your resignation across the state,” Nagaraj said, asking him to withdraw his statement.

Nagaraj urged Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) and Kannada film actors to support bandh and hit the streets on September 29.

Film superstar Rajinikanth should not come to Karnataka, he and his films should be boycotted in the state , Nagaraj said, adding, “this is a warning to him for not speaking in favour of Karnataka on the Cauvery issue.”

Speaking to reporters after meeting KFCC office bearers, Nagaraj said the chamber has extended support for the bandh by shutting film activities and theatres.

He also asked film actors to participate in the protest procession from Town Hall to Freedom Park on Friday morning, and send out a message that they stand with the people of the state.

Nagaraj also asked Siddaramaah not to release water to Tamil Nadu and take a firm stand in the interest of the state.

“Even if power goes, don’t release water, for the sake of people of Karnataka…if you release water there will be state wide protest for 15 days, we will shut National Highways, we will hold jail bharo agitations, lakhs of people are ready to go to jails,” he added.