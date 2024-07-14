Karnataka: Bidar police crack murder case of Hyderabad builder

Bidar: The Bidar district police have successfully solved the murder case of a builder from Chintala, Hyderabad.

Three individuals have been arrested in Bengaluru in connection with the incident, while three others have been traced and are being pursued. The arrested were identified as Renuka Prasad, Varun and Likhit Reddy.

According to police, on May 25, the body of an unknown person was discovered near a dhaba in Talamadagi village under the jurisdiction of Mannaekhelli police station.

The victim had been stabbed 21 times. Upon tracing the relatives of the deceased, the police identified him as Mallikarjunrao Gopalrao Kuppala (48), a prominent builder from Chintala, Hyderabad.

District Superintendent of Police Pradeep Gunti revealed that Mallikarjun Rao was murdered near Talamadagi while returning to Hyderabad by car from Tambola village in Maharashtra.

Mallikarjunrao had accumulated significant wealth as a builder and had two daughters. Six individuals, who had befriended him, conspired to kill him, intending to marry his daughters and seize his property.

The three arrested suspects have been remanded to police custody for five days. Authorities have confiscated the sharp knife used in the crime, a total of 10 tolas of gold, Rs 2 lakh in cash, an additional 5 tolas of gold, and Rs 56,000 in cash.

The perpetrators fled the scene after committing the murder. A case has been registered by the Mannekelli Police in Karnataka, and an investigation is currently ongoing.

Madhu leaves behind his wife, Venkata Lakshmi, and two daughters, Alekhya and Akhila. Preliminary investigations indicated that Madhu frequently travelled to Bidar for work. During one such trip, he travelled from Chintal to Bidar on May 24 with Renuka Prasad, Varun, and Likhit Siddhartha Reddy. But his aides were missing after the incident and hid in Bengaluru.

Madhu last spoke to his wife around 10 PM on May 24, informing her that he was on his way back to Hyderabad. However, an hour later, his phone was switched off. The next morning, his body was discovered beside a car parked near the Mannekelli Police Station.

Initial findings suggested that Madhu was struck in the head and repeatedly stabbed with a sharp weapon before succumbing to his injuries. His family reported that gold jewellery worth Rs. 6 lakhs and a significant amount of cash were missing from his possession.