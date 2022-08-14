Karnataka: BJP ad ignores Nehru, adds Savarkar as freedom fighter

On August 14, Karnataka woke up to an advertisement splashed on the front page of a prominent newspaper featuring the ruling BJP-led state government congratulating its citizens on its 75th year of Indian Independence.

What caught people’s attention was the absence of India’s first Prime Minister and Congressman Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and the presence of the founder of the Hindutva organisation ‘Hindu Mahasabha’ Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, in the list of freedom fighters.

The list included Bhagat Singh, Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose, Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad, B R Ambedkar etc among other prominent freedom fighters,

The ad also contained freedom fighters from Karnataka featuring many prominent leaders such as Kittur Chennamma, Karnad Sadashiva Rao, and N S Hardikar. However, Tiger of Mysore Tipu Sultan’s name failed to find a space in the list.

Why did Karnataka BJP govt drop First Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's name from the list of Freedom fighters? Also Tippu Sultan's name is from State Freedom fighters' list.

Rewriting History @Karnataka_DIPR ? pic.twitter.com/GZlYDv4N53 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) August 14, 2022

Siddaramaiah slams Bommai

Taking strong exception to the non-inclusion of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in the list of freedom fighters in the government advertisement published in newspapers on Sunday, the Congress attacked the BJP government in Karnataka, with its leader Siddaramaiah calling chief minister Basavaraj Bommai an “RSS slave”.

In a series of tweets, Siddaaramaiah, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, even attacked V D Savarkar, who is included in the advertisement, accusing him of pleading with British officials and acting as their “stooge” for his survival.

Further alleging that RSS has hatred towards Nehru because he had vociferously opposed its communalism, supported the murder of Mahatma Gandhi, and had banned it, Siddaramaiah asked “But, what is wrong with you? Mr Bommai?”

.@CMofKarnataka @BSBommai should remember that #PanditNehru wrote letters & books to inspire people to participate in freedom movement while he was jailed by British for 9 years.



Looks like RSS is sad that Nehru did not write apology & mercy petitions to British like Savarkar pic.twitter.com/cjATIgSEYv — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) August 14, 2022

State Congress president D K Shivakumar too, accusing the government of trying to distort history, said he did not expect it from Bommai.

“Is it a humiliation to you Mr CM to include Nehru? You can’t change history. Other than being in jail, and giving away his (Nehru) property, he was the first Prime Minister during whose tenure the Constitution and national flag came. He has given everything. I don’t know why you are doing it. This is not Karnataka’s culture,” he said.

Not the first time

Senior Aaj Tak anchor Sweta Singh blocking India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in an old video

This is not the first time that Pandit Nehru is being ignored when it comes to his contribution to India’s freedom struggle. On August 13, a senior Aaj Tak anchor Sweta Singh uploaded a video on her official Twitter account where she is seen standing against an old video of a newly independent India but completely blocking Nehru.

Hindutva worker rips off Tipu Sultan’s hoarding

In Bengaluru, a Hindutva worker named Puneeth Kerehalli and his friends tore off hoardings of Tipu Sultan at Hudson Circle.

The video that has gone viral on social media shows an angry Kerehalli referring to a 2016 observation of the Karnataka high court that said that the former ruler of Mysore was a monarch and not a freedom fighter.

“We had seen this poster in the morning but we didn’t do anything because it was the occasion of Independence and we did not want to create any chaos. But in Shimoga Veer Savarkar’s poster was damaged. So why should we allow his (Tipu Sultan’s) poster here,” Kerehalli said.

#Bengaluru ; Puneeth kerehalli and his friends damaged the posters of #TippuSultan put up by @INCKarnataka as part of 75years of #Indian independence at Hudson circle last night.@LavanyaBallal #HarGharTirangaCampaign pic.twitter.com/FjRHy9daCC — Hate Watch Karnataka. (@Hatewatchkarnat) August 14, 2022

He then continued to rip off the hoardings raising slogans of Vande Mataram, Jai Shree Ram, Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Hindustan Zindabad, all at the same time.

The hoardings were put up by workers of the Indian National Congress (INC) Karnataka on the occasion of the 75th year of India’s Independence.

(With PTI inputs)