Karnataka BJP MLA booked for gangrape, urinating on victim’s face

Bengaluru: An FIR has been filed against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Munirathna and three of his accomplices after a 40-year-old woman accused them of gangrape, urinating on her face and injecting her with a deadly virus, police said on Wednesday, May 21.

The FIR was registered based on the complaint of a BJP worker at RMC Yard police station on Tuesday.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that the incident occurred at the MLA’s office in Mathikere on June 11, 2023. The complainant alleged that she was taken to his office in a car by his accomplices – Vasantha, Channakeshawa, and Kamal.

The woman had been previously arrested in false cases under Munirathna’s influence. After her release, Vasantha and Kamal approached her saying they would help her drop the charges against her and took her to the MLA’s office where they raped her.

They stripped her despite her pleas and he threatened to kill her son if she did not cooperate. The men urinated on her face and injected her with a virus, she alleged.

In January, she fell seriously ill and learnt that she had contracted a virus which led her to connect it to the 2023 incident. Distraught, the woman attempted suicide on May 19 by overdosing on pills.

Subsequently, she decided to report the matter to police.

The FIR against the BJP MLA and others have been filed under sections 376 D (gangrape), 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 504 (Intentional insult to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (common intention), according to the police.

The case against the BJP MLA may be transferred to the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is already probing other cases against Munirathna. The Karnataka MLA has previously been accused of hurling casteist abuses, rape, voyeurism, and attempting to spread a dangerous disease.

(With PTI inputs)