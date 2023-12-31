Karnataka: BJP MP Pratap Simha’s brother arrested for felling 126 trees

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mysuru MP Pratap Simha’s brother Vikram Simha was arrested by the officials of the Bengaluru City Crime Branch (CCB) on Saturday, December 30 for the alleged chopping of nearly 126 trees without permission and smuggling wood in the Hassan district.

He allegedly cut the trees on government land at Nandagondanahalli village, Belur taluk to cultivate ginger. An FIR was filed against him by the state forest department authorities.

His custody was later transferred to the officials of the state’s forest department.

Vikram Simha alleges conspiracy

Vikram Simha has alleged a conspiracy behind his arrest.

“I will speak openly about the conspiracy being concocted to trouble me and my brother. I will speak at the right time about the officers, who claim to be honest,” he said, speaking to the media.

This comes weeks after the major security breach in the Indian Parliament where two individuals jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow smoke from canisters, and shouted slogans before they were overpowered by some of the MPs.

They gained entry into the Parliament using visitors’ passes facilitated by the Mysuru BJP MP.

Officials did their job: Karnataka dy CM

Responding to questions on the case, Karnataka dy chief minister D K Shivakumar said that the government has no intention to target anyone.

“We don’t want to target anyone, I have just enquired if he took the permission to cut trees….If he has not taken permission it is illegal. MP Pratap Simha is doing politics, and if he gets permission no one will stop him, I have cross-checked on his issue, and officials have done their work. We don’t want to interfere in this issue. The officials have said he cut so many trees without any license…,” he said, speaking to ANI.