Karnataka: Case filed against RSS leader over hate speech

Mangaluru: Police said they have registered a case against an RSS leader and the organisers of a Deepotsava event held in Uppalige, following a complaint from a resident here.

According to a release from Puttur Rural Police on Sunday, the complaint alleged that Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat’s speech, aired on the ‘Kahale News’ YouTube channel, incited “religious hatred, insulted women’s dignity, and threatened public peace.”

The event was held on October 20.

It further alleged that Bhat made derogatory remarks about Hindu and Muslim communities and referred to voter numbers, thereby fostering religious discord.

The case, registered on October 25 under crime no 118/2025, invokes relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on promoting enmity, insulting religious beliefs, and disturbing public tranquillity.