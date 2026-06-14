Karnataka CM assures Gruha Lakshmi, Jyothi schemes to continue

The guarantee programmes will continue 100 per cent,” Shivakumar said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:
A man speaking at a press conference with multiple colourful banners in the background.
DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Amid speculation and opposition criticism over the future of Karnataka’s guarantee schemes, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has categorically stated that the Congress government has no intention of discontinuing Gruha Lakshmi, Gruha Jyothi or any other welfare guarantee programme.

The assurance follows reports that the government is revisiting beneficiary records and seeking fresh verification of details under certain schemes. Opposition leaders had claimed that the exercise was a precursor to scaling back or withdrawing some of the guarantees Nirmala Sitharaman joins cleanliness drive in Bengaluru, interacts with street vendors because of their financial impact on the state budget.

In a media statement issued on Saturday, Shivakumar dismissed the allegations and described them as baseless rumours being spread for political reasons. He urged beneficiaries not to panic and assured them that the welfare schemes would continue uninterrupted.

Subhan Bakery

The Chief Minister explained that the government had identified cases where benefits were allegedly being claimed using fraudulent documentation. In some instances, benefits were reportedly being availed in the names of deceased individuals through manipulated records and bank accounts.

To address such irregularities, the government has launched a verification process to authenticate beneficiary information, including personal details, residential addresses and bank account particulars. The move, he said, is intended to safeguard public funds and ensure that assistance reaches deserving families.

“Verification does not mean cancellation. The objective is to identify genuine beneficiaries and prevent misuse of the schemes. The guarantee programmes will continue 100 per cent,” Shivakumar said.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

The Congress government considers the guarantee schemes among its most significant welfare initiatives, benefiting women, households and economically weaker sections across the state. Officials argue that periodic verification is necessary to maintain transparency and accountability in the implementation process.

Shivakumar reiterated that beneficiaries should not be influenced by opposition claims and assured the public that the government’s commitment to the guarantee schemes remains unchanged. He said the review exercise is purely administrative and aimed at strengthening the effectiveness of the welfare programmes rather than restricting them.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button