Karnataka CM directs Chief Secy to study TN policy on RSS activities

This comes after a letter from It minister Priyank Kharge calling for a statewide ban on RSS activities

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 13th October 2025 4:21 pm IST
The image displays a representational picture of the RSS. April 21, 2025
Representational Image

Bagalkote: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said he has directed the state Chief Secretary to examine Tamil Nadu’s actions regarding a ban on RSS activities on government premises.

This comes after a letter from his cabinet colleague and Minister for Electronics, IT/BT and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge calling for a statewide ban on RSS activities in government institutions and public premises, claiming that such activities violate India’s unity and the Constitution.

“Priyank Kharge has written a letter. He has said that RSS was using government premises, and to do what the government in Tamil Nadu has done (to stop it). I have asked the Chief Secretary to verify and see what has been done in Tamil Nadu,” Siddaramaiah told reporters here in response to a question.

Memory Khan Seminar

In a letter to the chief minister dated October 4, Kharge, son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has been conducting its ‘shakhas’ in government and government-aided schools, as well as on public grounds, where “slogans are shouted and negative ideas are instilled in the minds of children and youth.”

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 13th October 2025 4:21 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button