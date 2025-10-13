Karnataka CM directs Chief Secy to study TN policy on RSS activities

Bagalkote: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said he has directed the state Chief Secretary to examine Tamil Nadu’s actions regarding a ban on RSS activities on government premises.

This comes after a letter from his cabinet colleague and Minister for Electronics, IT/BT and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge calling for a statewide ban on RSS activities in government institutions and public premises, claiming that such activities violate India’s unity and the Constitution.

“Priyank Kharge has written a letter. He has said that RSS was using government premises, and to do what the government in Tamil Nadu has done (to stop it). I have asked the Chief Secretary to verify and see what has been done in Tamil Nadu,” Siddaramaiah told reporters here in response to a question.

In a letter to the chief minister dated October 4, Kharge, son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has been conducting its ‘shakhas’ in government and government-aided schools, as well as on public grounds, where “slogans are shouted and negative ideas are instilled in the minds of children and youth.”