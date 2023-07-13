Karnataka CM meets Muslim scholars, makes his stand clear on UCC

Hyderabad: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has given assurance to Muslim religious leaders that the implementation of a uniform civil code in Karnataka will not be allowed under any circumstances.

During a meeting with a delegation of Muslim scholars led by Karnataka’s Ameer-E-Shariat Maulana Sagheer Ahmed Rashadi, Siddaramaiah addressed the concerns among Muslims regarding the uniform civil code. He emphasized that all religions and their followers will be equally respected in Karnataka, and no sentiments of any religion will be allowed to be hurt.

Siddaramaiah referred to Article 25 of the Constitution, which grants every citizen the right to adopt the religion of their choice. He stated that the teachings of any religion cannot be imposed on individuals against their will.

He said the Karnataka government is obligated to uphold the Constitution and will oppose any efforts to implement a uniform civil code. The Chief Minister assured the Muslim community in Karnataka that his government will communicate the people’s stance on the Uniform Civil Code to the Government of India, firmly opposing its implementation in the state.

The Muslim Personal Law Board submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister, highlighting their concerns. Maulana Mohammad Maqsood Imran Rashadi, Imam and Khateeb of Jama Masjid Bangalore, commended the Chief Minister for clearly stating his position on the Uniform Civil Code.

He urged Muslims to express their opinions in significant numbers before the Law Commission’s deadline of July 14 for filing opinions on the uniform civil code. He appreciated the government’s stance against the uniform civil code, considering it a commendable step.

Maulana Sagheer Ahmed Rashadi, briefed the Chief Minister about the challenges faced by Muslims in Karnataka during the meeting. Siddaramaiah’s reassurance has provided a sense of relief among the Muslim community, as it ensures the protection of their personal laws and religious rights in the state of Karnataka.