Karnataka CM post not vacant, Siddaramaiah will continue: Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday said that the CM’s post was not vacant and the incumbent Siddaramaiah will continue in it.

He was reacting to senior Congress MLA and Administrative Reforms Commission Chairperson R V Deshpande’s comments on Sunday expressing his wish to become the next Chief Minister.

Also Read Several trains cancelled due to waterlogging over tracks in Karnataka

“The Chief Minister’s post is not vacant. Our government is office under the leadership of Siddaramaiah. We could have spoken on this if the Chief Minister’s post was vacant. The current Chief Minister will continue,” Shivakumar said.

Addressing reporters here, the Karnataka Congress President said, “There is nothing wrong in him (Deshpande) desiring for the post, but such desires should not be expressed before the media. He is a senior leader, we respect him.”

Asked about the party’s move if there is an adverse judgment in the MUDA case, the Deputy CM said, “no adverse nothing, the Chief Minister will continue and work.”

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is facing allegations of corruption in connection with the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment ‘scam’.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on August 16 accorded sanction under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 for the commission of the alleged offences as mentioned in the petitions of Pradeep Kumar S P, T J Abraham and Snehamayi Krishna, in connection with the MUDA case.

On August 19, Siddaramaiah moved to the High Court challenging the legality of the Governor’s order.