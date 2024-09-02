Several trains cancelled due to waterlogging over tracks in Karnataka

Two more trains have also been cancelled due track breach following heavy rains at Rayanapadu railway station in SWR, said the CPRO

Patna: Due to heavy rain and water logging over tracks at many places locations under South Western Railway’s (SWR) jurisdiction, the East Central Railway on Monday cancelled several trains on Monday.

A statement issued by Sharswati Chandra, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) of East Central Railway on Monday said, “Due to heavy rain and water logging over tracks at several locations in the SWR, the ECR cancelled Sangha Mitra Express (from Danapur to Bengaluru-12296) and Danapur-Bengaluru special train (06510) which was scheduled to depart from Danapur on September 4.”

“Two more trains have also been cancelled due track breach following heavy rains at Rayanapadu railway station in SWR. These trains include: Bengaluru-Danapur (12295), Bengaluru-Danapur special (06509),” said the CPRO.

