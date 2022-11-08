Karnataka CM questions Rahul Gandhi’s silence on ‘Hindu’ remark

Udupi: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has questioned the silence of Rahul Gandhi over comments by Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi on Hindu religion and language.

Jarkiholi, who is Secretary of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), stirred up a hornet’s nest when he said that the word “Hindu” is of Persian origin and has a “dirty” meaning.

“Not a word in this regard from the side of Rahul Gandhi, though it is being reported and debated in all the media,” Bommai stated.

“These people are enacting the drama of Bharat Jodo Yatra. Does this not amount to the breaking of our nation? The statement intends to divide the country. Congress party has always indulged in the agenda of ‘Bharat Todo’,” he alleged.

This is part of their campaign. The Congress not only created Pakistan, it created Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, Naxalites. Likewise, they had extended their support to divisive forces against the country, CM Bommai asserted.

Reacting to the statement, Chief Minister Bommai stated that Satish Jarkiholi has stated that Hindu the word means “dirty”.

“He has a dirty mindset and thought process. That has come out through his words. Hindu religion has a big heritage and was established before the seventh century. Sanatan Dharma reflects the belief and trust of the people. It is highly condemnable that he is questioning the basic foundation of the religion,” he stated.

This has happened as his mindset is dirty. More surprising is the silence of the Congress. Opposition leader Siddaramaiah has not said a word about it, he speaks on every issue, CM Bommai said.

“The BJP party will not only condemn the statements of Satish Jarkiholi, but will ensure that the matter is properly dealt with,” he underlined.

BJP Central Parliamentary Committee Chairman and former chief Mini B.S. Yediyurappa slammed the comments by Jarkiholi. “The statement is condemnable. The Congress had condemned it, but only condemnation is not enough,” he stated.

Satish Jarkiholi should apologise before the people of the state. If he thinks he can grow in stature by talking silly, he is in an illusion, Yediyurappa stated. He should behave respectfully towards Hindu religion. He should not insult Hindus, Yediyurappa stated.

Notably, while addressing a gathering at a function at Nippani town by Manava Bandhutva Vedike on Sunday, Jarkiholi questioned the connection between India and Persia? Hindu is not an Indian word at all. That is Persian. “How the word ‘Hindu’ went on to become ours needs to be debated,” he stated.

“The word is Persian belonging to Iran, Iraq and Kazakhstan. When things are like this, how can it become Indian? Look up in WhatsApp, Wikipedia, the word has arrived from Persia, it is not yours (addressing gathering),” he maintained.

Why is the word glorified? Why is it being glorified? This is not your word. If you know the meaning of this word you will be ashamed. “The word Hindu means dirty. I am not telling this, a swamiji is telling it and this is on a website. The word from a different religion, region is being imposed on us forcefully, it should be debated,” Jarkiholi demanded.