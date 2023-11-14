Karnataka: Congress govt to empower 49000 women with leadership skills

Hyderabad: To empower women gram panchayat members and enhance their leadership abilities, the Karnataka government is set to organize a residential training program for over 49,000 such members starting November 16.

With over 6,000 gram panchayats in the state and nearly one lakh members, of which 49,000 are women, the program will be conducted by the Abdul Nazir Sab State Institute of Rural Development (ANSSIRD) under the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department.

The training will take place at various centers across the state, with approximately 40 members from four to six gram panchayats being trained at each center.

K Lakshmi Priya, Director of ANSSIRD, stated that this training initiative for women gram panchayat members is a pioneering effort in the country. A well-structured training module has been developed through collaboration with various stakeholders, including NGOs.

The first day of the training will focus on overcoming fear, encouraging participants to express themselves openly, and engaging in activity-based events.

On the second day, the emphasis will shift to improving communication skills, providing the participants with valuable tools for effective leadership.