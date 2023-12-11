Karnataka Congress govt to fall after May 2024: Ex-CM Kumaraswamy

Kumaraswamy has been repeatedly making statements about the fall of the Congress government.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 11th December 2023 11:18 am IST
JD(S) chief and former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy.

Mandya: Former Chief Minister and JD(S) state President H.D. Kumaraswamy said on Monday that the Congress government in Karnataka will fall after May 2024.

Speaking after participating in a religious programme in the Belathur village in Mandya district, Kumaraswamy said the Congress government in Karnataka will not complete its five-year tenure.

“I will continue to be a voice of the people. Do not think that no work has been taken up. Give us six months’ time. It is my responsibility to stand with local MLA and get the work done. Do not get outraged at our MLA,” he stated.

Kumaraswamy further charged that the development work has come to standstill because of the Congress government. “I will take all responsibility to deliver,” he stated.

H.T. Manju, the JD(S) MLA from the K.R. Pet constituency, said that the region can see progress only if Kumaraswamy becomes the Chief Minister.

Kumaraswamy has been repeatedly making statements about the fall of the Congress government. He had even stated that one of the ministers had spoken to him and also indicated a development like Maharashtra in Karnataka.

