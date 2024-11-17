Karnataka Congress leader’s son arrested for hit and run in Udupi

Hyderabad: The son of a Karnataka Congress leader was arrested on Sunday, November 17, in a hit-and-run case that took the life of a 39-year-old man.

On November 11, Prajwal Shetty, son of Belapu Deviprasad Shetty, was driving an SUV when his vehicle rammed into motorist Mohammed Hussain, an auto driver and a resident of Belapu, who was coming from the opposite direction. The incident took place in Kaup Taluk of Karnataka’s Udupi district.

Due to the impact, Hussain was thrown on the road with grievous injuries. While Shetty fled the scene, locals rushed Hussain to KMC Hospital for treatment. However, on November 14, Hussain succumbed to the injuries.

The incident was caught on CCTV camera of a neighbouring building showing Shetty’s car speeding a moment after crashing into Hussain’s motorbike.