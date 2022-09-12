Karnataka Congress Prez election on Sept 16

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 12th September 2022 8:34 pm IST
CWC to decide on Congress poll schedule today
Representative Image

Raichur: The election for the post of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President (KPCC) will be held on September 16, chief of the party’s state unit, D K Shivakumar said on Monday.

Addressing a press meet, he said, We are conducting the KPCC president and AICC member election on September 16. The KPCC members, some MPs, MLAs and office bearers have the voting power to elect the KPCC president and the AICC members. Those in the list released by the AICC, will be eligible to vote. The block level Pradesh Congress Committee members, office bearers, eligible MLAs and MPs have been asked to exercise their franchise.

Also Read

The election will take place on September 16 at the Ambedkar Bhavan at 3 pm. We are also electing the AICC delegates, the Congress state chief said.

MS Education Academy

According to a source in the Congress, the election to the KPCC president could only be an endorsement for the continuation of Shivakumar as the president.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button