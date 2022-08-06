Karnataka: Congress questions BJP over Hindi imposition in state

Bengaluru: Questioning the ruling BJP over the “imposition of Hindi” in Karnataka, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Friday slammed the saffron party for “neglecting” Kannada language.

Taking to social media, the Congress leader said: “The government headed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is trampling Kannada language repeatedly and glorifying Hindi language only to please the central BJP leaders… this is highly condemnable.”

In the recent ‘Sankalp se Siddhi’ programme chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Bengaluru, all banners were in Hindi.

“Kannada and Culture Department is glorifying and flaunting Hindi instead of Kannada language. The social media site of Kannada and Culture Department is the best example to show how the ruling BJP is glorifying Hindi at the cost of Kannada,” Siddaramaiah said.

“The Hindi language should be removed from the social media site of the Kannada and Culture Department. The ministry which is bound to protect the 2,000 year-old Kannada language turns a blind eye and promotes Hindi language… who will stand for Kannada?” the senior Congress leader questioned.

“To retain power, you (BJP) leaders are coming under the feet of central leadership. Surrendering is not the character of Kannada people. Minister for Kannada and Culture Sunil Kumar who comes from the land of the valiant Queen Abbakka should not have shown such an attitude of slavery,” he added.