Karnataka: Cop who issued notice against weapons camp gets transferred

The police inspector who registered a case and issued a notice to the organisers of ‘Shourya Prashikshana Varga’ was transferred. The event was a training camp in which members of the right-wing organisation Bajrang Dal were given weapons like ‘trishuls’ and air guns.

According to various media reports, senior officials in the police department say his transfer had nothing to do with this case and he faced complaints from local residents in other issues.

The training camp was held by Bajrang Dal workers in Karnataka’s Madikeri district, which saw more than 100 participants. In the week-long training camp, participants were given weapons, and practicing shooting with air guns.

Popular Front of India (PFI) lodged a complaint and demanded a probe, saying that air guns were used on a school’s grounds. Sri Ram Sena founder Pramod Muthalik defended the camp saying there is nothing wrong in giving training for self-defense.

National General Secretary and Bahratiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA CT Ravi claimed that the camp was a part of a self-defence course, and that they were not trained in using AK-47’s and bombs. He added that the Bajrang Dal trains its activists for self-defence every year.

Karnataka Congress has demanded the arrest of Bajrang Dal leaders for giving arms training to young students in the school premises in Madikeri district.

Opposition party leader Siddaramaiah had stated that “By giving arms training in Madikeri to young members, Bajrang Dal has challenged the law of our land. Do we have a Home minister or Education minister in Karnataka? Is the government still alive?” he questioned.