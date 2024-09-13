Karnataka: Dalit family faces social boycott after reporting rape of minor

In a shocking incident of caste-based discrimination, a Dalit family was boycotted in a Karnataka village for reporting the rape of a minor Dalit girl in Yadgir district. The incident came to light on Friday, September 13.

The 15-year-old victim was allegedly raped by a youth from an upper caste community. The family discovered the assault when the girl was five months pregnant, prompting them to file a complaint at the Narayapura police station under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Following the police complaint, the leaders from the upper caste offered a compromise, which the Dalit family rejected. In retaliation the leaders enforced a boycott against the Dalit family, instructing local shopkeepers to refuse them access to essential goods.

The shopkeepers are now refusing to sell basic stationery items such as pens, notebooks and pencils to children belonging to the Dalit community. The Dalit families are not sold daily ration by the shops in villages and they are forced to fetch it from a distant place, as reported by IANS.

The social boycott has rendered the Dalit community in the area in a state of fear and isolation, compelling them to seek assistance from authorities. The Dalit organisations have raised concern over the incident and demanded action against the culprits.