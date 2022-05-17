Karnataka: Dalit man assaulted for texting upper caste girl

Davanagere: Dalit activists on Tuesday staged a protest against the brutal attack on a 20-year-old young man of their community for messaging an upper-caste girl in this district of the state.

Demanding immediate arrest of the accused, the protestors submitted a memorandum to Channagiri Tehsildar.

The incident had taken place on May 13 in Attigere village of Davanagere taluk. The accused had taken the victim Ganesh to an undisclosed location and brutally attacked and assaulted him.

They had taken a video of the brutality and released it on social media. It is alleged that more than 60 people were involved in the crime. The victim is undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

It is also alleged that the accused belonging to the upper caste had tortured victim Ganesh for two days and paraded him half-naked in the village. The victim’s relatives have lodged a complaint in this regard at Mayakonda police station.

It is alleged that the accused, including Attigere village Gram Panchayat member Babanna, Harish, and others, had locked up the victim’s mother for two days. Police sources say that the girl had sent the ‘hi’ message first to the victim. Further investigation is on.