Karnataka: Dalit man transporting calf beaten by Bajrang Dal worker

A middle-aged Dalit man was assaulted by a member of the right-wing group Bajrang Dal for transporting a calf in Sakleshpur in Karnataka.

According to a police officer from Sakleshpur town, the complainant Manjunath, a 40-year-old man, was transporting a calf for agricultural purposes.

“He was suddenly stopped by a Bajrang Dal member named Deepu who attacked him,” said the police officer.

Manjunath received injuries. He has now been discharged from the hospital.

A case has been registered against Deepu under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, section 324 (voluntarily causes hurt by means of any instrument for shooting, stabbing or cutting) section 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and section 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation).

Though a case has been registered, Deepu is still absconding, according to the police.