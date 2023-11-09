Karnataka DCM Shivakumar to hold daily breakfast meetings with MLAs to quell discontent

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D K Shivakumar on Thursday said he would hold regular breakfast meetings with party MLAs and workers to listen to their grievances, complaints and suggestions.

The move is seen as one aimed at containing the brewing discontent among some MLAs and senior party functionaries and reaching out to them ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

“All the MLAs had confusion regarding the time. I have fixed the time from 10 am to 10.30 am (for the MLAs). I am also deciding a time for our party workers,” Shivakumar told reporters.

He said the meetings are aimed at listening to and addressing the grievances of the MLAs, including relating to developmental works in their constituencies.

Shivakumar said these meetings would take place everyday barring the days when he is out of Bengaluru.