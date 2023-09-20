Karnataka Deputy CM meets Central Minister over Cauvery water issue

New Delhi: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar along with several ministers met Union Minister Prahlad Joshi and discussed the Cauvery issue last night in Delhi.

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, Minister TB Jayachandra, MP DK Suresh, and MP GC Chandrashekar met Prahlad Joshi and discussed the ongoing Cauvery water issue between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Also Read Cauvery water sharing row: Crucial meeting to be held in Delhi on Wed

Karanataka chief minister Siddaramaiah also reached Delhi late Tuesday night. Siddaramaiah’s arrival in the national capital comes ahead of a meeting that is slated to be held today and will be attended by Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, MPs and ministers from his state.

Apart from the Cauvery dispute, state projects pending before the Central government and drought relief issues will also be discussed.

Earlier in the day on Tuesday a delegation of Tamil Nadu MPs and MLAs led by State Water Resources minister Durai Murgan met with Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Shekhawat in an effort to break the impasse.

#WATCH | Delhi | Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah CM and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar hold an important meeting regarding Cauvery river water sharing issue wherein Cauvery Water Management Authority ordered the state Govt to release 5000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/pLshjomT2S — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2023

Tamil Nadu has alleged that the Karnataka State Government was not complying with the order of the Cauvery Water Management Authority which had asked Karnataka to release 5000 cusecs of Cauvery Water till September 26.

“Karnataka dams have water, but the state is refusing to release it as per the directions of the Cauvery Water Management Board” said Durai Murugan on Tuesday.

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Monday said that the “quarrel” among two neighbouring states will not be solved “legally” and that a solution will come out only after both sides sit together.

While speaking during the discussion on ‘Parliamentary journey of 75 years, starting from Samvidhan Sabha-Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings’, the JD(S) MP in the Upper House said, “…Just only one word I would like to say, this quarrel will not be solved legally. If at all for friends who wants to have some sort of smooth understanding. Let all of us sit together and sort out the problem.”

Karnataka has cited severe drought in parts of its state to refuse supply of water to Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu Government has accused its neighbour of lying to the nation on the supply of water.

The governments of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have been locked in a protracted tussle over the sharing of Cauvery waters. The river is seen as a major source of sustenance for the people in either state.