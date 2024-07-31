Karnataka Deputy CM meets PM, seeks funds for Bengaluru development

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital and sought more funds for development of Bengaluru and irrigation projects in the State.

He said the Karnataka government had appealed for a GIFT City-like development in Bengaluru.

“Since that request was not considered positively, we have sought more funds for tunnel project, signal-free corridor, development of main roads and storm water drains in Bengaluru as well funds for irrigation projects,” he told reporters in New Delhi.

Shivakumar said Bengaluru contributes the second highest tax to the national exchequer but the city has “not got anything” in the recent Union budget.

During former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s tenure, the state had got funds for the construction of flyovers at Electronics City, Hebbal and Nelamangala, he said.

“The Prime Minister said only one GIFT City (Gujarat) can be set up in the country. Hence, we have requested for Central assistance in many of the mega projects that we are planning to take up in Bengaluru. We have impressed upon him that Bengaluru needs better infrastructure as lakhs of people are coming from outside putting stress on the infrastructure,” Shivakumar said.

On the Upper Bhadra project, Shivakumar said he brought up the issue of Centre not releasing any funds in spite of the previous Budget committing Rs 5,300 crore for it.

The Prime Minister has promised to take it up in the upcoming Cabinet meeting, he said, adding that he apprised Modi about the excess water released to Tamil Nadu in July than specified.

Shivakumar said he requested Modi to intervene in the Mahadayi issue, to which the latter suggested that it be resolved among “ourselves..” (the concerned states).

“We have, however, submitted a request for Centre’s intervention,” he said.

Speaking about Cauvery water sharing issue, Shivakumar said a whopping 2.25 lakh cusecs of water had been released to Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

“This is the highest ever quantity of water released to Tamil Nadu. Currently, 1.75 lakh cusecs of water is flowing to Tamil Nadu. A red alert has been declared in Cauvery basin (following heavy rains) and people need to be cautious,” he said.