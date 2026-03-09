Karnataka: Elderly man dies after his car catches fire

Chikkaballapur: A 70-year-old man died after his car caught fire, leaving his body charred, police said on Monday, March 9.

The deceased was identified as Uday Kumar, a resident of Raghuvanahalli on Kanakapura Road in Bengaluru, they said.

The incident occurred near Achepalli Cross in Bagepalli taluk of Chikkaballapur district on Sunday when he was returning after visiting his mother in his native place, police said.

Local police were alerted by passersby who noticed the car on fire. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the blaze. However, the flames had spread rapidly through the vehicle, resulting in his death. Later, his charred body was recovered from the car, police said.

Citing preliminary investigation, a senior police officer said it appeared to be a case of suicide as investigators did not find any evidence indicating an accident or a mechanical fault in the car that could have triggered the fire.

“However, teams have collected samples and other evidence, and further investigation is underway to ascertain whether there was any technical fault that led to the fire,” the officer said.