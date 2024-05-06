Karnataka: Five die in Raichur district due to heatstroke

Raichur: As the scorching sun continues to blaze with temperatures soaring up to 45 degrees Celsius in Karnataka, the Raichur district witnessed tragic demise of five individuals due to heatstroke within 24 hours.

Among the deceased are Veeresh Kanakappa, 70, Gangamma Hanumantha, 57, and Pradeepa Thimmanna Pujari, 19, who passed away while sleeping in Huda village of Sindhanur taluk. Another victim, Durgamma Hanumanthappa Uppara, 69, succumbed to the heat on Friday while visiting her daughter in Sunkapur.

Additionally, Hanumanta, 45 collapsed and died after visiting a temple in Jalibenchi village of Raichur taluk on Friday afternoon.

While the deaths in Sindanur taluk were not solely attributed to direct exposure to the sun, it’s reported that three of the deceased were already ailing, possibly succumbing to dehydration.

District Health Officer Dr Suresh Babu said, “Two of them may have died of dehydration. The medical team is investigating the matter.”

In another unfortunate incident, a BMTC bus operator collapsed and died while walking in Muski on Friday due to the scorching heat. Moreover, a car traveling on the Raichur-Hyderabad highway in Shaktinagar suddenly caught fire and was engulfed in flames.

Shantappa Duttaragamvi from the Meteorology Unit at the University of Agricultural Sciences, Raichur, warned, “The district has been experiencing temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius for a week now, and the hot weather with scorching winds will persist till May 8.”

The intense heat has thrown life in the district into disarray. The once flowing Krishna and Tungabhadra rivers have dried up, leaving behind barren lands resembling deserts. Residents are forced to stay indoors as the sun’s rays become unbearable after 10 o’clock in the morning.

The markets wear a deserted look, and people seek refuge under the shade of trees in temple premises. Concrete structures radiate heat, making urban areas uncomfortably hot. Despite consuming copious amounts of water, the relentless thirst persists, and even tap water turns scalding hot.