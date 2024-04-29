Karnataka: Five engineering students drowned in Mekedatu

Bengaluru: In a heart-wrenching tragedy, the serene waters of the Cauvery River near Kanakapura turned into a site of grief as five out of twelve engineering college students, on a leisure trip from Bangalore to Sangam, met a tragic fate, succumbing to the powerful currents and whirlpools lurking beneath the surface.

The group, seeking solace from the scorching summer heat, ventured into the waters of the Cauvery River in Mekedatu in Kanakapura taluk, unaware of the potential dangers that lay ahead. Despite their lack of familiarity with the area, the allure of the cool waters proved irresistible, prompting them to embark on a swimming expedition. However, tragedy struck when five of them found themselves ensnared by a powerful whirlpool, their desperate struggles to resurface proving futile.

The harrowing incident unfolded in the afternoon, sending shockwaves through the group’s tight-knit circle. Swift action ensued as their companions swiftly alerted local authorities, triggering a frantic search and rescue operation spearheaded by police and forest officials. With the aid of skilled local swimmers, the bodies of the five victims were eventually retrieved from the turbulent waters, casting a pall of grief over their families and friends.

The victims, identified as Harshita (20), Abhishek (20), Tejas (21), Varsha (20), and Sneha (19), were all students of an Engineering College near Peenya Second Stage in Bangalore. Their untimely demise has left their loved ones grappling with overwhelming grief, while the surviving members of the group wrestle with the trauma of the tragic ordeal.

As the community reels from the loss of these promising young lives, the incident serves as a sobering reminder of the perils posed by natural water bodies, particularly during the summer months. Authorities have sprung into action, initiating legal proceedings with a case registered at the Satanur police station. Meanwhile, the bodies of the victims have been tenderly transferred to Dayananda Sagar Hospital, where further procedures will be carried out as the community mourns the loss of these cherished souls.